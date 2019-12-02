Discussion
Stedman Blake Hood
Every time I open this app, I find a meditation that addresses something super relevant in my life -- giving me exactly the perspective that I needed to hear. It's like those ads that are spookily targeted to you... except instead of ads, it's wisdom for living a better life.
Maker
Hi Hunters! Thanks @chrismessina for hunting. I made !Stoa because I wanted to combine my mindfulness practice with the philosophy of Stoicism. I’ve discovered that I’m not alone! Stoa is a meditation and journal app grounded in the ancient Greek and Roman philosophy and contemporary therapy (CBT, ACT, MCBT). It includes hours of meditations, thousands of quotes, a private journal, and conversations with experts like Donald Robertson (psychotherapist, How to Live Like A Roman Emperor) and Massimo Pigliucci (philosopher, How To Be A Stoic). Here are a few of my favorite reviews: “Great for starting meditation and starting to practice some of the world’s oldest and strongest practices for resilience” “Brilliantly combines mindfulness meditation with stoic philosophy. Showing how one aids the other to better ourselves” “Enjoy this app. Combines Stoicism, ACT, and Buddhism. A real winner.”
