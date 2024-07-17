Launches
StepUp
StepUp
Walk 10k step every day
Health care professionals recommend to walk 10,000 steps per day to stay in good shape. You want to take that daily challenge? StepUp is the app you need. Easy to use, it helps you to reach your goal every single day.
Retro Games
Lifestyle
Health
StepUp
StepUp
Walk 10k Step Every Day
StepUp by
StepUp
François Boulais
Retro Games
Lifestyle
Health
François Boulais
Matthew Skiles
Ivan Mesaroš
Arkady Lapshov
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
StepUp
is not rated yet. This is StepUp's first launch.
47
27
