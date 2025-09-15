Launching today
SUMRY
Turn your HealthKit data into summaries, maps & insights
2 followers
Turn your HealthKit data into summaries, maps & insights
2 followers
SUMRY connects to HealthKit and lets you build your own summaries of multiple workouts or custom time ranges and filters. Summaries currently show totals (steps, distance, calories), activity ring insights, a combined map of workout routes
Free
Launch tags:iOS•Health & Fitness•Travel
Launch Team
Dhisana AI — Cursor for Sales Teams
Cursor for Sales Teams
Promoted
SUMRY