This is the latest launch from Adapty
See Adapty’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
State of In-App Subscriptions by Adapty
State of In-App Subscriptions by Adapty
An in-depth report on the mobile subscription market
A regular overview of the IAP market with expert insights. Increase your app revenue by learning the latest benchmarks on subscription LTV, retention, renewals, refund rates, price changes, and the best-performing paywalls.
Launched in
Analytics
Education
by
Adapty
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Adapty
Grow mobile in-app subscriptions 💵
39
reviews
209
followers
Follow for updates
State of In-App Subscriptions by Adapty by
Adapty
was hunted by
Mitchell Kim
in
Analytics
,
Education
. Made by
Vitaly Davydov
,
Nikita Maidanov
,
Dmitry Vlasov
,
Ludmila Lyalina
,
Nadine
,
Akim Kas
,
Murat Menzilci
and
Kirill Potekhin
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Adapty
is rated
5/5 ★
by 36 users. It first launched on May 18th, 2020.
Upvotes 65
65
Comments 6
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
