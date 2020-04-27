Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Helga Zabalkanskaya
Maker
Hey Hunters! My name is Helga and I am a CMO at Newoldstamp, an email signature marketing platform. My team and I have conducted research that will be of interest to you if you use email for business communications (and I bet you do!). We surveyed entrepreneurs from the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and 50 other countries to find out about the state of business email marketing and the usage of email signatures in corporate correspondence. Download our free report to learn: what are the primary business communication channels at small and mid-size companies how other professionals use their business correspondence as an additional marketing channel what are the biggest challenges when launching an email signature marketing campaign And let me know your thoughts below!
Upvote (7)Share
Great research! Good luck!
@yuriy_krisarchuk Thanks a lot!
Pretty interesting insights on email signatures usage
@daniil_kopilevych thanks!
Congrats with launching this. How did you collect the data by the way?
@pavlo_pedenko Thanks! Launched the survey with our clients and partners
Congrats with launching!
@anna_golovchenko Thanks a lot!