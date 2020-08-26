Start With A Side-Project
How I built, marketed, and sold a side-project in 3 months
Hey Product Hunters 👋 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting Start With A Side-Project, this is incredible! I'm happy to present to you my journey of learning, challenges, small victories, and my key takeaways of each phase packed in a compact eBook brought to you in PDF, ePub and Mobi formats. In this book I want to share with you my personal experiences, thoughts, challenges, and key takeaways of what building, promoting and eventually selling a side-project were actually like for me, and possibly, what it could be for you. Find out how I grew my side-project completely organic without spending any money on paid ads. Learn how creative content marketing got me featured on websites, blogs, and even on a tech magazine Achievements that I talk about in depth in the book: - How a Hacker News post got me to accidentally launch on Product Hunt. - Why a big tech magazine covered my side-project and brought in hundreds of visitors. - How I grew an email list to over 470+ subscribers. - Why many websites and blogs featured my side-project, generating incredible backlinks, which helped me increase authority on Google. - How I got other awesome makers to help me create content in exchange for marketing. - How I grew completely organic without spending a dime on paid ads. - How I sold the side-project on my own using escrow services and made profit. - And many more! I will be looking forward to your feedback and questions in the comment :) You can find the eBook on Gumroad and Amazon: https://gum.co/side-project https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DN5... In the upcoming weeks it will also be available on AppSumo!!!
