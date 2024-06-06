Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Standup

Standup

Simply daily accountability phone call (powered by AI)

Free
The simplest way to have a daily accountability ritual: 1. get a phone call at the end of your day 2. answer what you did, where you're stuck, what's next 3. get an email summary
Launched in
Productivity
 by
Standup
Render
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs
36 upvotes
Eleven is the best TTS and makes things sound super real
Vapi
Vapi
520 upvotes
Vapi is the GOAT for voice applications right now!
About this launch
StandupSimply daily accountability phone call (powered by AI)
0
reviews
13
followers
Standup by
Standup
was hunted by
Alex Roe
in Productivity. Made by
Alex Roe
. Featured on June 7th, 2024.
Standup
is not rated yet. This is Standup's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-