Standup
Standup
Simply daily accountability phone call (powered by AI)
The simplest way to have a daily accountability ritual: 1. get a phone call at the end of your day 2. answer what you did, where you're stuck, what's next 3. get an email summary
Productivity
Standup
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
ElevenLabs
36 upvotes
Eleven is the best TTS and makes things sound super real
Vapi
520 upvotes
Vapi is the GOAT for voice applications right now!
About this launch
Standup
Simply daily accountability phone call (powered by AI)
Standup by
Standup
was hunted by
Alex Roe
in
Productivity
. Made by
Alex Roe
. Featured on June 7th, 2024.
Standup
is not rated yet. This is Standup's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
