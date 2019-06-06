Ask
Stadia Founder’s Edition
Stadia Founder’s Edition
Google's new gaming platform, now available for pre-order
Games
Google
Includes Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, 3 months of Stadia Pro, Founder’s badge, Buddy Pass, and Stadia Name
Featured
an hour ago
Google's Stadia game service is officially coming November: Everything you need to know
Today, Google has revealed the key details that were conspicuously missing from its March announcement of the new Stadia game streaming service - namely, what the heck we're going to be able to play, how much we'll pay, and when we can actually get started with that service, which beams high-end console and PC games to any Chrome web browser, Chromecast Ultra TV dongle or Pixel 3 smartphone from beefy Google servers.
Google Stadia sets its Pro subscription price at $10, reveals Founder's Edition
Sneaking in just ahead of , today Google Stadia 's event revealed pricing, launch games and more. So what is it going to cost you? A Stadia Pro subscription gets you up to 4K Resolution, 5.1 surround sound, free games and exclusive discounts for $9.99 a month.
Google Stadia launches this November with $130 Founder's Edition
Today, Google also announced its "first wave" of Stadia launch titles.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
So excited about this, love the pricing plan as well
2 Upvotes
an hour ago
