Stadia Founder’s Edition

Google's Stadia game service is officially coming November: Everything you need to know

Today, Google has revealed the key details that were conspicuously missing from its March announcement of the new Stadia game streaming service - namely, what the heck we're going to be able to play, how much we'll pay, and when we can actually get started with that service, which beams high-end console and PC games to any Chrome web browser, Chromecast Ultra TV dongle or Pixel 3 smartphone from beefy Google servers.