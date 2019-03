Square Expands Omnichannel Offerings with New Square Online Store and a Revamped Square for Retail

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 20, 2019--Today, Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announced the availability of the revamped Square Online Store and Square for Retail, two products that offer sellers the tools to have one cohesive solution to start or grow an omnichannel business.