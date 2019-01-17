Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Square Card

Square Card

Access your money as soon as you make a sale

get it

When you sign up for Square Card, you get real-time access to your Square balance. Use your business debit card anywhere Mastercard® is accepted, with no monthly fees, sign-up fees, or annual fees. It’s everything you expect from Square.

Around the web
Square just launched a debit cardIt's been an astonishingly busy twelve months for Square, the upstart payments firm founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In March, it launched operations in the UK. Then, last week, it got into the in-app payments game. And today, the company announced the launch of the Square Card - a free debit card aimed at ...
The Next WebMatthew Hughes
A new Square debit card makes it easy for businesses to spend their Square revenueSquare is announcing a new debit card, called the Square Card, which will allow businesses to withdraw and spend the money they're bringing in through Square payments. In a conference call with reporters, the company laid out a number of benefits that the card should offer to Square sellers. ...
TechCrunch

Reviews

marlonmolinare
Johannes Lenz
Singh Pankaj
 +1 review
Helpful
  • Singh Pankaj
    Singh PankajMarketeer, Growth Hacking at QuickCode
    Pros: 

    Looks simple and easy to use!

    Cons: 

    another physical card! But it's still good in a way. World is not ready for 100% digital or virtual cards (including me!)

    I am definitely intrigued to give it a try.

    Singh Pankaj has never used this product.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Jake Crump
Jake Crump
Makers
Jack
Jack
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Companies that started digital-first seem to inevitably expand to more traditional, physical solutions. E.g. Venmo launched their cards last year.
Upvote (6)·
Gil Akos
Gil AkosPro@gil_akos · Co-founder, CEO at Astra
@rrhoover Well put! Although I think the growth of debit card offerings can be an expansion to a more physical solution, here it seems more of an expansion to a more "direct" solution. Before this offering, a business would have to manage sales revenue into a bank account then out via debit or another credit card for expenses. This allows the business to go almost directly from sale to expense. Fewer steps in the funds flow and less latency.
Upvote ·
Gopi Subbaraj
Gopi Subbaraj@rsgopi · Founder
This is a win-win for both Square and their customer. SMB’s get back their money instantly and Square make money on the debit card interchange fees... An clever way to turn a cost center to a profit center for Square!
Upvote ·
Gopi Subbaraj
Gopi Subbaraj@rsgopi · Founder
Square makes 2.75% when they charge a customer's card. They pass this money to the business owner via the square card and again make 1.6% as debit card interchange fee! ...It almost double dipping 😉
Upvote (1)·
Matt
Matt@mzuvella · Director of Marketing @ FamePick
Amazing landing page!
Upvote ·
Francesco D'Alessio
Francesco D'Alessio@francescod_ales · Productivity App Reviewer
This is really neat, taking on Monzo in 2019.
Upvote ·
Adam DePasqua
Adam DePasqua@adamdepasqua · Founder of To Eat List
Love the engraving options for Square customers. My Cash card looks legit.
Upvote ·