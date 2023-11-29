Products
This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 90 previous launches
Spotify Wrapped 2023

Spotify Wrapped 2023

Relive all the music you discovered and loved in 2023

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is your personalized musical yearbook, highlighting your top tunes, favorite artists, and genres that defined your listening experience over the year.
Android
iOS
Music
Spotify
About this launch
Spotify
SpotifyDiscover the latest songs
728reviews
2.6K
followers
Spotify Wrapped 2023 by Spotify
Spotify
was hunted by
Björn Antonissen
Featured on November 30th, 2023.
Spotify
is rated 4.7/5 by 724 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
