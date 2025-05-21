Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Spotify Upcoming Releases Hub
This is a launch from Spotify
See 94 previous launches
Spotify Upcoming Releases Hub
A new way for fans to get hyped for new albums
Visit
Upvote 72
The Upcoming Releases hub is a destination solely dedicated to highlighting soon-to-be-released albums powered by Countdown Pages, providing users with a one-stop shop to explore personalized recommendations based on their listening history.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Music
•
E-Commerce
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Spotify
Stream music and podcasts
4.69 out of 5.0
Follow
72
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Spotify Upcoming Releases Hub by
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Madelaine Bennett
and
MadeleineBennett
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
Spotify
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 1,553 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.