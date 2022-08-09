Products
This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 85 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Spotify Tickets
Spotify Tickets
Your destination for live events by creators you love
The Live Events Feed is Spotify's new in-app destination where you can discover all the live events in your local area, personalized to you. And now you can buy tickets directly from Spotify!
Launched in
Spotify
,
Live Music
by
Spotify
About this launch
Spotify
Discover the latest songs
209
reviews
106
followers
Follow for updates
Spotify Tickets by
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Spotify
,
Live Music
. Made by
Charlie Hellman
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
Spotify
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 204 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#80
