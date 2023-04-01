Products
This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 98 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Spotify Niche Mixes
Spotify Niche Mixes
Personalized playlists for almost anything you can think of
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Spotify expands its Mixes family with a set of personalized playlists that combine all that their Mixes in a playful way — giving listeners access to tens of thousands of Mixes unique to them based on, well, almost anything they can think of.
Launched in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Spotify
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Spotify
Discover the latest songs
263
reviews
1.0K
followers
Follow for updates
Spotify Niche Mixes by
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Daniel Ek
. Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
Spotify
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 259 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report