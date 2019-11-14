Spotify Magic Leap

Deals
Experience Spotify in AR
Spotify
Augmented Reality
Spotify is now live on Magic Leap World. Harnessing the power of spatial computing, this is the first app of its kind to bring your favorite bands and artists to life in the world around you, in ways never before possible.
Featured
an hour ago
Spotify's Magic Leap app will change playlists as you change rooms
Spotify has released a version of its music streaming app on Magic Leap's headset, the augmented reality company announced today. The app will show a location-aware three-dimensional Spotify interface on top of your world with the ability to automatically change playlists as you move between rooms. You'll need a Spotify Premium subscription in order to use the app.
Spotify's Magic Leap app lets you virtually pin music on the wall
Spotify is also the first app on Magic Leap to take advantage of the platform's Background Music Service (BMS) API, allowing you to continue listening to music even when you switch to another app.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This looks like a cool experience.
@rrhoover
I have a feeling you would think this is cool
an hour ago
