Spotify Kids

Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Cool idea by Spotify, prevents unwanted music appearing after a kids orientated playlist finishes up. Interesting they decide to launch in Ireland first, maybe population size makes sense for a test run
Maker
Thanks @aaronoleary - after nearly 2+ years of research and development, it's been a huge company-wide initiative. We're starting with the Beta test in Ireland before looking to scale it out. The vision is to create an entirely new generation of music listeners. I'm definitely biased but the app is a super fun experience for kids - we can't wait to see the feedback come in! 😀
