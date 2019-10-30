Log InSign up
Spotify Kids

A new Spotify app for kids, starting in Ireland 🇮🇪

Spotify is committed to bringing audio content such as music and stories to more people in more ways–including the next generation of listeners. Spotify decided to launch a fun standalone app designed with safety in mind specifically for kids and families.
Spotify Kids: Music Streamer Wants to Lure Family-Plan Subscribers With Purpose-Built AppSpotify is trying to sell more multi-account family-plan subscriptions - by setting up a special "playground of sound" just for kids. The new Spotify Kids app brings together a hand-picked selection of age-appropriate music, singalongs, soundtracks, and stories for kids as young as 3 years old.
Spotify for Kids app launches in beta, starting in IrelandSpotify now has 248 million monthly active users, but how many of them are children? We don't know, and neither does Spotify: its minimum age varies across the world, but the lowest is 13 years old with parent or guardian consent.
Spotify launches a dedicated Kids app with curated playlists and playful artSpotify is launching a new app called Spotify Kids. It includes around 6,000 tracks, been curated by editors at Spotify. "Younger kids" will find things like Disney soundtracks, songs about dinosaurs, and children's stories. "Older kids" will also see pop hits from artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Cool idea by Spotify, prevents unwanted music appearing after a kids orientated playlist finishes up. Interesting they decide to launch in Ireland first, maybe population size makes sense for a test run
Craig Watson
Craig Watson
Thanks @aaronoleary - after nearly 2+ years of research and development, it's been a huge company-wide initiative. We're starting with the Beta test in Ireland before looking to scale it out. The vision is to create an entirely new generation of music listeners. I'm definitely biased but the app is a super fun experience for kids - we can't wait to see the feedback come in! 😀
