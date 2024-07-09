Launches
Spotify for Podcasters 7.0

New Spotify for podcasters mobile app

Free
Now all creators can get comments on their episodes, see important performance updates in real time, and manage their shows on the go.
Launched in
Android
Spotify
Audio
 by
Spotify
About this launch
Spotify
Spotify for Podcasters 7.0 by Spotify
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
Made by Maya Prohovnik. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Maya Prohovnik
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Spotify
is rated 4.7/5 by 1,129 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
