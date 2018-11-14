Today, Spotify is introducing a new app for the Apple Watch, giving you the ability to seamlessly access and control your favorite music and podcasts without missing a beat.
Spotify officially debuts its Apple Watch appThe app comes roughly a year and a half after Spotify recruited developer Andrew Chang to develop an official Apple Watch app. He'd already been working on a homebrew app, Spotty, that was going to offer many of the features people were looking for.
Spotify officially launches its Apple Watch appFollowing reports of its testing, Spotify today has launched its long-awaited Apple Watch app. The app allows users to control the playback of Spotify's streaming service from their Watch's screen, as well as connect to devices like their computer, Wi-Fi speaker and more through Spotify...
Spotify launches its Apple Watch appSpotify is officially releasing its Apple Watch app today. The music streaming service started testing it earlier this month, but the Apple Watch app doesn't allow you to sync songs for offline playback yet. Spotify's first version includes the ability to play music on the Apple Watch, or control how music is played to compatible Spotify Connect devices.
Comment: Spotify's Apple Watch app isn't great, but it's a step in the right direction for watchOSSpotify today released what it's calling the "first version" of its Apple Watch application. In its current state, Spotify for Apple Watch is nothing to write home about - and it doesn't come close to rivaling Apple Music's integration with watchOS.
Aaron O'Leary
Spotify have officially launched on the Apple Watch! 🎉To use Spotify on the Apple Watch, make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest one 🎧
