Spotify Campaign Kit
Spotify Campaign Kit
Turn up your music. Build lifelong fans.
Campaign Kit is built to drive meaningful metrics for music, not memes. Powered by unmatched audience insights, your campaigns can be more efficient and relevant to listeners than ever.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
Marketing
by
Spotify
Spotify
Discover the latest songs
869
reviews
3.4K
followers
Follow for updates
Spotify Campaign Kit by
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Marketing
. Made by
Suzy Ryoo
and
Daniel Ek
. Featured on January 26th, 2024.
Spotify
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 865 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
