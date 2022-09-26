Products
This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 110 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Spotify Blend
Spotify Blend
Instantly create a shared playlist between you and a friend
Visit
Upvote 3
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Finally, a full version is out!
A blend of music for two. Instantly create a shared playlist between you and a friend. Updated daily.
Launched in
Music
by
Spotify
About this launch
Spotify
Discover the latest songs
213
reviews
603
followers
Follow for updates
Spotify Blend by
Spotify
was hunted by
Paus X
in
Music
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Spotify
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 208 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#69
