Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 98 previous launches →
Home
Product
Spotify AI Playlist
Spotify AI Playlist
Turn your most creative ideas into playlists
Visit
Upvote 57
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AI Playlist combines Spotify’s powerful personalization technology with generative AI so users can turn their most creative ideas into playlists. Create and curate that perfect musical mix, just for you.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
Artificial Intelligence
by
Spotify
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Spotify
Stream music and podcasts
1.2K
reviews
4.7K
followers
Follow for updates
Spotify AI Playlist by
Spotify
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Erick Morales
,
Annabelle Rolland
and
Annabelle Rolland
. Featured on September 25th, 2024.
Spotify
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 1,215 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
Upvotes
57
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report