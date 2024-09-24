  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Spotify
    See Spotify’s 98 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Spotify AI Playlist
    Spotify AI Playlist

    Spotify AI Playlist

    Turn your most creative ideas into playlists

    Free Options
    AI Playlist combines Spotify’s powerful personalization technology with generative AI so users can turn their most creative ideas into playlists. Create and curate that perfect musical mix, just for you.
    Launched in
    Music
    Spotify
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Spotify
    About this launch
    Spotify
    SpotifyStream music and podcasts
    1.2Kreviews
    4.7K
    followers
    Spotify AI Playlist by
    Spotify
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Music, Spotify, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Erick Morales
    ,
    Annabelle Rolland
    and
    Annabelle Rolland
    . Featured on September 25th, 2024.
    Spotify
    is rated 4.7/5 by 1,215 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
    Upvotes
    57
    Vote chart
    Comments
    11
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -