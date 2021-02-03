discussion
Gustaf Alströmer
Partner, Y Combinator
Hey PH! It’s Mariel here from Spokn, an app for creating and sharing internal company podcasts. We help you keep employees connected to your strategy and culture – without Zoom fatigue 😅. My cofounder Fawzy and I have been audio nuts for a long time. Same for most people we know. Since podcasts are so popular, we wondered why more companies weren't using them. Then remote work happened. We saw leaders struggling to keep employees aligned with company strategy and culture. Zoom fatigue is *reeeal* and time zones are a scheduling nightmare. Emails feel impersonal (if they ever get read) and Slack is really noisy. So we launched Spokn as a personal and scalable way to keep employees in the loop while giving them a break from their screens. We’re excited to work with amazing companies like Superhuman, Mixpanel, ShipBob, Cedar Health and more. Some of the audios shared on Spokn: - Weekly team recaps - Department updates - New hire welcomes - Big win celebrations - Stories on company history - Values spotlights - Internal company jokes - explained :) We’d love to get some feedback, hear ideas for use cases, and answer questions, too! Big thanks, Mariel + Fawzy
