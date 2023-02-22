Products
Home
→
Product
→
Speechllect
Speechllect
Speech Intellect is the first STT/TTS solution
3 months free
•
Free
Stats
Speech Intellect is the first STT/TTS solution that works in real-time by totally using a new AI-focused mathematical theory — "Sense Theory". It looks at the sense of each word pronounced by the client.
Launched in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Speechllect
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
Speechllect by
Speechllect
was hunted by
Egger Mielberg
in
. Made by
Egger Mielberg
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
Speechllect
is not rated yet. This is Speechllect's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#132
