This is the latest launch from Deepgram
See Deepgram’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Speech-to-Text API by Deepgram Nova
Speech-to-Text API by Deepgram Nova
Next-Gen Speech-to-Text with Unmatched Performance
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Nova is the world's deepest-trained ASR model to date, achieving unrivaled performance across diverse automatic speech recognition tasks. Nova delivers a 22% reduction in WER, 23-78x faster inference, and 3-7x lower cost than its closest competitor.
Launched in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
by
Deepgram
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Deepgram
Foundational AI for speech transcription and understanding.
8
reviews
296
followers
Follow for updates
Speech-to-Text API by Deepgram Nova by
Deepgram
was hunted by
Jason D. Rowley
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Scott Stephenson
and
Adam Sypniewski
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Deepgram
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on March 17th, 2016.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#255
