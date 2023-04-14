Products
This is the latest launch from Deepgram
See Deepgram’s 5 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Speech-to-Text API by Deepgram Nova
Speech-to-Text API by Deepgram Nova

Speech-to-Text API by Deepgram Nova

Next-Gen Speech-to-Text with Unmatched Performance

Free Options
Embed
Nova is the world's deepest-trained ASR model to date, achieving unrivaled performance across diverse automatic speech recognition tasks. Nova delivers a 22% reduction in WER, 23-78x faster inference, and 3-7x lower cost than its closest competitor.
Launched in API, Artificial Intelligence, Audio by
Deepgram
About this launch
Deepgram
Foundational AI for speech transcription and understanding.
296
followers
Speech-to-Text API by Deepgram Nova by
Deepgram
was hunted by
Jason D. Rowley
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Scott Stephenson
and
Adam Sypniewski
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Deepgram
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. It first launched on March 17th, 2016.
15
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#255