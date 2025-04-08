Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sparkles
Sparkles

Sparkles

Resurface Wisdom with Widgets & Notifications
Sparkles helps you remember and live your deepest insights, mantras & affirmations with timely reminders, widgets, and a wisdom-sharing community. Bridging the gap between notes and daily life so your insights enrich your days and truly integrate.
Free
Launch tags:
AndroidiOSHealth & Fitness

Meet the team

Sparkles gallery image
Sparkles gallery image
Sparkles gallery image
Sparkles gallery image
Sparkles gallery image
Sparkles gallery image
About this launch
Sparkles
Sparkles
Resurface insights with widgets & notifications
82
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sparkles by
Sparkles
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness. Made by
Ben Novak
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
Sparkles
is not rated yet. This is Sparkles's first launch.