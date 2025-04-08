Launches
Sparkles
Sparkles
Resurface Wisdom with Widgets & Notifications
Sparkles helps you remember and live your deepest insights, mantras & affirmations with timely reminders, widgets, and a wisdom-sharing community. Bridging the gap between notes and daily life so your insights enrich your days and truly integrate.
Free
Android
iOS
Health & Fitness
Sparkles
Resurface insights with widgets & notifications
Sparkles by
Sparkles
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Ben Novak
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
Sparkles
is not rated yet. This is Sparkles's first launch.