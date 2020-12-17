  1. Home
  2.  → Space by JetBrains

Space by JetBrains

A complete team environment.

Web App
Productivity
Task Management
Space is a all-in-one solution for collaboration between developers, marketers, designers, lawyers, HRs etc.
The service allows you to communicate, schedule meetings, manage teams and projects, and maintain documentation and much more.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Alexander Isora 🦄
Hunter
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
JetBrains - the creators of the Kotlin language - has shipped something new and exciting. P.S.: I do not work for JetBrains.
Share