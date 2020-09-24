Sounds of Maine

  1. Home
Audiovisual portraits of the sounds and sights of Maine. Enabling moments of vicarious travel, meditation, and immersion in this state's endlessly intriguing natural and manmade spaces.
David Bruggink
Maker
Illustrator, UX and Product Designer
I recently moved back to Maine and wanted a way to document my travels beyond simply capturing media. I was also struck, while visiting spots around the state, how tranquil it could be to take in the sights and sounds - the beaches, coastlines, forests, and towns - particularly during such a tumultuous year. This is my way of letting others visit these spaces vicariously, and for myself to re-visit them :)
