Sounds of Maine

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Bruggink
MakerIllustrator, UX and Product Designer
I recently moved back to Maine and wanted a way to document my travels beyond simply capturing media. I was also struck, while visiting spots around the state, how tranquil it could be to take in the sights and sounds - the beaches, coastlines, forests, and towns - particularly during such a tumultuous year. This is my way of letting others visit these spaces vicariously, and for myself to re-visit them :)
ShareReport
Upvote (1)