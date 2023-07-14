Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sound.xyz
Sound.xyz

Sound.xyz

a web3 music platform

Free
Embed
Sound is music without the middleman; a web3 music platform that is powering the next generation of artists and their communities
Launched in
Music
Art
Web3
 by
Sound.xyz
Attio
Attio
Ad
Build a powerful, data-driven CRM that’s truly your own
About this launch
Sound.xyz
Sound.xyza web3 music platform
0
reviews
12
followers
Sound.xyz by
Sound.xyz
was hunted by
Jessica Phan
in Music, Art, Web3. Made by
Jessica Phan
,
Brian Wagner
,
David Greenstein
,
Kevin Teng
,
Saihajpreet Singh
,
Wojciech Dobry
and
Bart Proost
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Sound.xyz
is not rated yet. This is Sound.xyz's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-