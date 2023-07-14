Products
Home
→
Product
→
Sound.xyz
Sound.xyz
a web3 music platform
Sound is music without the middleman; a web3 music platform that is powering the next generation of artists and their communities
Launched in
Music
Art
Web3
by
Sound.xyz
About this launch
Sound.xyz
a web3 music platform
Sound.xyz by
Sound.xyz
was hunted by
Jessica Phan
in
Music
,
Art
,
Web3
. Made by
Jessica Phan
,
Brian Wagner
,
David Greenstein
,
Kevin Teng
,
Saihajpreet Singh
,
Wojciech Dobry
and
Bart Proost
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Sound.xyz
is not rated yet. This is Sound.xyz's first launch.
