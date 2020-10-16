  1. Home
Sony Spatial Reality Display

$5000 display to see 3D content without glasses

Discover a new visual medium with Sony’s Spatial Reality Display. Our legacies of cutting-edge visual and spatial realities combine in an incredible 3D optical experience where detailed texture, high contrast, and luminous brightness come together.
Sony reveals Spatial Reality Display, a 4K screen with glasses-free 3DVolumetric 3D displays are neither easy to produce nor common, as holographic imagery generally requires a mix of stereoscopic screen technology and unique optics, sometimes backed by high-speed eye tracking.
This is Sony's Spatial Reality Display, and you can buy one for $5,000 in NovemberSony's new Spatial Reality Display is the industry's latest attempt to build a so-called "holographic display" for the content creators of the world who'd like to see their digital objects and designs appear in their physical space. It will cost $5,000.
Sony's Spatial Reality Display lets you gawk at 3D objects without glasses3D TVs are effectively dead - consequently, so is the race to deliver glasses-free 3D sets at home. But that doesn't mean the technology is entirely useless. Sony's new Spatial Reality Display (or SR Display), for example, uses eye-tracking technology to render believable 3D objects, without the need to wear 3D glasses or put on a VR headset.
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
Can imagine this would be pretty fantastic for hardware design!
