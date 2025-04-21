Launches
Sona by OpenPhone
This is a launch from OpenPhone
See 5 previous launches
Sona by OpenPhone
Voice AI agent, built right in OpenPhone
Visit
Upvote 60
Smarter than voicemail and more affordable than an answering service, Sona is easy to set up and fully customizable 24/7 AI voice agent — greeting callers, answering questions, and capturing messages so you never miss a customer!
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Customer Communication
•
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
OpenPhone
The collaborative phone system for teams
4.45 out of 5.0
Sona by OpenPhone by
OpenPhone
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Daryna Kulya
,
Mahyar Raissi
,
Andrew Smondulak
,
George Williams
and
Harshal Jethwa
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
OpenPhone
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 243 users. It first launched on July 7th, 2018.