Somme: Wine Matched to You
Scan & Discover Wines You Love
Visit
Meet Somme, the wine app that brings you personalized wine recommendations based on your unique taste profile. Whether you're browsing a wine aisle, studying a menu, or exploring new bottles, Somme helps you to make confident, informed wine choices.
iOS
Wine
Artificial Intelligence
Jaime de Ascanio
iOS
Wine
Artificial Intelligence
Jaime de Ascanio
. Featured on December 1st, 2024.
