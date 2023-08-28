Products
Social Proofy

Turn your visitors into customers with 30+ widgets

Free
Embed
Social Proofy provides more than 30+ widgets that you can use on your website. Using these widgets, you can collect leads, add social proof, or increase your sales by creating fomo. You can manage all the widgets you need from a single platform.
Launched in
Marketing
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
26
followers
Social Proofy by
was hunted by
Gokhan Memis
in Marketing. Made by
Gokhan Memis
and
İLHANBEY ARIAR
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Social Proofy's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-