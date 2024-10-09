  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Smart Lead Magnet
    Smart Lead Magnet
    Ranked #7 for today

    Smart Lead Magnet

    AI Lead Magnets to Easily Boost Website Traffic

    Free Options
    SmartLeadMagnet helps businesses create custom AI-powered lead magnets to attract more visitors to their website. With easy drag-and-drop tools, users can design engaging content, collect leads, and boost website traffic without needing tech skills.
    Launched in
    SEO
    Artificial Intelligence
    GitHub
     +1 by
    Samrt Lead Magnet
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    GitHub
    Next.js
    Cursor
    About this launch
    Samrt Lead Magnet
    Samrt Lead MagnetPowered Lead Magnets for Conversions | SmartLeadMagnet
    0
    reviews
    42
    followers
    Smart Lead Magnet by
    Samrt Lead Magnet
    was hunted by
    Durgaprasad Budhwani
    in SEO, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
    Khushi Johare
    and
    Karan Jalendere
    . Featured on October 27th, 2024.
    Samrt Lead Magnet
    is not rated yet. This is Samrt Lead Magnet's first launch.
    Upvotes
    46
    Vote chart
    Comments
    8
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #7
    Week rank
    #134