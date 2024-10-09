Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Smart Lead Magnet
Ranked #7 for today
Smart Lead Magnet
AI Lead Magnets to Easily Boost Website Traffic
Visit
Upvote 46
20% Off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SmartLeadMagnet helps businesses create custom AI-powered lead magnets to attract more visitors to their website. With easy drag-and-drop tools, users can design engaging content, collect leads, and boost website traffic without needing tech skills.
Launched in
SEO
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
Samrt Lead Magnet
Interactive
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Samrt Lead Magnet
Powered Lead Magnets for Conversions | SmartLeadMagnet
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Smart Lead Magnet by
Samrt Lead Magnet
was hunted by
Durgaprasad Budhwani
in
SEO
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Khushi Johare
and
Karan Jalendere
. Featured on October 27th, 2024.
Samrt Lead Magnet
is not rated yet. This is Samrt Lead Magnet's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
8
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#134
Report