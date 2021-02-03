Smart Components by Framer
Design interactive components with multiple variants
Introducing Smart Components in Framer, a new standard for interactive component design. From complete navigations and buttons with multiple states to nested hover effects, build anything visually and in just a few clicks—no code required. Learn more here.
Benjamin den Boer
Maker
I design, code and prototype at Framer.
Hey everyone! We just released something we think you’ll really like… Introducing Smart Components, a new standard for interactive component design. From complete navigations and buttons with multiple states to nested hover effects, build anything visually and in just a few clicks—no code required. Read the full announcement here → https://bit.ly/3jhgLVF
Looks beautiful and probably easy to use 🙌🏼