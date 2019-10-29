Smart 360° & Performance Reviews 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Monique Leonhardt
Brilliant product to manage internal feedback and keep your employees motivated!
Upvote (5)Share
@monique_leonhardt Thank you, Monique! :)
We are happy users at APX. We manage our OKRs (we work in tertials) and our feedback and review processes with Leapsome. It's part of the glue that holds us together as a team and makes sure we know where we want to go and what our individual contributions are.
Upvote (4)Share
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I'm Kajetan, one of the co-founders of Leapsome. It's been over a year since we first announced Leapsome's Performance Reviews and 360 Reviews feature on Product Hunt and today we're back with a big update. We've made Performance Reviews & 360 Reviews easier to set up, easier to complete, and with powerful analytics features, they're hugely beneficial for everyone from Leadership, to HR, to managers, to the individual employees. Let's take a look at what's built into the product that makes it easy to run such impactful review cycles: Pre-built best-practice frameworks 💫 When setting up a review cycle within Leapsome, you can choose from the presets for either a regular Performance Review (manager and direct report), a 360-degree review (manager, report, and peers), or a Leadership review (team members and their manager). Of course, you can also customise every setting to configure the review cycle exactly the way that you need it. Avoid biases by having the right information to hand 🧭 Leapsome's reviews are tightly integrated with our 1:1 meetings, Goals & OKRs, and feedback features so that you can easily see the notes from your meetings when writing a review, progress towards goals, and relevant feedback so that you have all the context you need to write a great, unbiased review. Save time with templates and automations ⏳ Once you have set up your cycle everything is automated within the platform so there is no need to send out reminders and you'll be updated with the cycle progress along the way. You can save your cycle settings as a template so that it can be reused, and you can also setup cycles to automatically launch. This can be used for probation period reviews after an employee has been with the company after X months or to decentralize your annual review process based on the employee’s start date. Combined Performance & Engagement data 📊 Ultimately, once the review cycle is complete, everything is tied together with great analytics. Along with all the analytics you would expect, most importantly, Leapsome combines performance & engagement data allowing you to segment your (anonymous) engagement data by performance quantiles to give you even more powerful insights to help predict churn and factors that influence performance. You can read the full details of our Reviews feature here: https://www.leapsome.com/blog/an... If you're interested in trying Leapsome for your team we will be happy to show you the platform. You can request a demo or open a free trial account here https://www.leapsome.com/en/requ... Thanks for checking us out. Kajetan
Very nice! Love it.
@alexander_diesel Thanks, Alexander!
best tool for OKRs and feedback on the market. these guys are killing it!
@robert_anders Thank you very much for the kind feedback!