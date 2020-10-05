  1. Home
  2.  → Sleeply

Sleeply

Prayana techniques, and sleep sounds to fall asleep.

#4 Product of the DayToday
Fall asleep in a few seconds, with great relaxing songs. Be calm thanks to our sound machine, breathe thanks to our guiding light.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Mathias Adam
Maker
Senior Design at @Balckpills
Everything started with a simple app I made for my wife to help her solve her anxiety issues and sleep disorder. Turns out, that it helped more than my wife so I decided to push forward this small side project.
Upvote (1)
Share
Fred ( BEASTY )
Product Design #design+data
I really like that app ! it helped me a lot
Upvote (1)
Share
Mathias Adam
Maker
Senior Design at @Balckpills
@beastydesign Thank you so much my friend :)
Upvote
Share
Yoann Grange
I couldn't finish writing this comment. I was already asleep.
Upvote
Share