Mathias Adam
Senior Design at @Balckpills
Everything started with a simple app I made for my wife to help her solve her anxiety issues and sleep disorder. Turns out, that it helped more than my wife so I decided to push forward this small side project.
I really like that app ! it helped me a lot
@beastydesign Thank you so much my friend :)
I couldn't finish writing this comment. I was already asleep.
