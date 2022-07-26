Products
Home
→
Product
→
Slackmin
Ranked #1 for today
Slackmin
Slack superpowers for business ops
Visit
Upvote 106
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Slackmin enables your entire team to easily perform robust admin functions all from within Slack! Use Slackmin to update your website content, check customer complaints, order history, issue refunds, and much more.
Launched in
Slack
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Slackmin
About this launch
Slackmin
Slack Superpowers For Business Ops
0
reviews
113
followers
Follow for updates
Slackmin by
Slackmin
was hunted by
Nishith from Thursday
in
Slack
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Sunil Khedar
,
Kedar Chandrayan
,
Prineel Bandellu
,
Alpesh Modi
,
Divyajyoti Ukirde
,
Ajinkya Chikhale
,
Prashant Matta
,
Thahir Gangireddypalli
,
Shraddha Falane
and
Parv Saxena
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Slackmin
is not rated yet. This is Slackmin's first launch.
Upvotes
106
Comments
53
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#21
