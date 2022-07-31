Products
SkyBucket
SkyBucket
Save and manage all your bookmarks on one board
SkyBucket provides an all-in-one concept platform to combine and manage bookmarks from various social networks and sources by creating folders, adding descriptions and using filters and search bar. It is available on desktop and mobile.
Productivity
User Experience
Social Media
SkyBucket
About this launch
SkyBucket
Save and manage all your bookmarks on one board
SkyBucket by
SkyBucket
Rouzanna Yengi
Productivity
User Experience
Social Media
Rouzanna Yengi
Anahit Mnatsakanyan
Meri Shahzadeyan
Boris Adamyan
Gevorg Bagratunyan
Kristine Mkhitaryan
Featured on August 4th, 2022.
SkyBucket
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SkyBucket's first launch.
