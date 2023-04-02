Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Skool
Skool
Community platform for creators
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Put your course, community, and event schedule together in one place. Give your customers a better home. Stop paying for Kajabi and wasting time on Facebook. Simplify your life.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Online Learning
,
Community
by
Skool
monday.com for social networking
Ad
Improve your social networking management and planning
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let us know how to improve the platform"
The makers of Skool
About this launch
Skool
Community Platform for Creators
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Skool by
Skool
was hunted by
Bogdan Ilieş
in
SaaS
,
Online Learning
,
Community
. Made by
Bogdan Ilieş
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Skool
is not rated yet. This is Skool's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report