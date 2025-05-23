Subscribe
  3. Sketch Athens (2025.1)
This is a launch from Sketch
See 26 previous launches
Sketch Athens (2025.1)

Stacks, Frames & more — our biggest update to Sketch yet
Stacks (think auto layout), Frames, a new container for icons and illustrations, an even bettter Command Bar, and over 100 more improvements and fixes. This is the biggest update to Sketch, ever.
Design ToolsSketchUX Design

Meet the team

Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
Sketch Athens (2025.1) gallery image
About this launch
Everything you need to design, collab, prototype and handoff
Sketch
is rated 4.3/5 by 57 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.