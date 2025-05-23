Launches
Sketch Athens (2025.1)
This is a launch from Sketch
See 26 previous launches
28. Sketch Athens (2025.1)
Stacks, Frames & more — our biggest update to Sketch yet
Stacks (think auto layout), Frames, a new container for icons and illustrations, an even bettter Command Bar, and over 100 more improvements and fixes. This is the biggest update to Sketch, ever.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Sketch
•
UX Design
Meet the team
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sketch
Everything you need to design, collab, prototype and handoff
4.25 out of 5.0
Sketch Athens (2025.1) by
Sketch
was hunted by
Freddie Harrison
in
Design Tools
,
Sketch
,
UX Design
. Made by
Daniel Suárez Matilla
,
Jaime Creixems
,
Michal
,
Marcelo Marfil
,
Christopher Downer
,
Arsénio Costa
,
Marcio Barrios
,
Jorge Pedroso
,
Ramsés Cabello
,
Freddie Harrison
,
Rafael Conde
,
Keir Ansell
,
Tim Davies
,
Lukas Klusis
and
Paulo
. Featured on May 27th, 2025.
Sketch
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 57 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.