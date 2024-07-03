Launches
SiteScarf

SiteScarf

Sync announcements across multiple sites

Free Options
Schedule and share updates seamlessly across sites with a single click. Perfect for launching new product ideas, special offers or special announcements. SiteScarf creates a simple script tag for you to insert into your website code.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
 by
SiteScarf
About this launch
SiteScarf
SiteScarf - Sync announcements across multiple sites
SiteScarf by
SiteScarf
was hunted by
Ryan Richards
in Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Ryan Richards
. Featured on July 5th, 2024.
SiteScarf
is not rated yet. This is SiteScarf's first launch.
