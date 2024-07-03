Launches
SiteScarf
SiteScarf
Sync announcements across multiple sites
Schedule and share updates seamlessly across sites with a single click. Perfect for launching new product ideas, special offers or special announcements. SiteScarf creates a simple script tag for you to insert into your website code.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
by
SiteScarf
About this launch
SiteScarf
Sync announcements across multiple sites
SiteScarf by
SiteScarf
was hunted by
Ryan Richards
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Ryan Richards
. Featured on July 5th, 2024.
SiteScarf
is not rated yet. This is SiteScarf's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
