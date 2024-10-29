Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SigmaRemote
SigmaRemote
Give your global team better payroll for 70% less
Visit
Upvote 10
20% OFF for 3 months
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Compliantly hire and pay contractors in 180+ countries for 70% less than Deel with SigmaRemote. Give your team financial security through USD savings, stock investments, crypto options, and affordable local transfers.
Launched in
Hiring
Fintech
Payments
by
SigmaRemote
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
SigmaRemote
Give your global team a payroll they love for 70% less
0
reviews
57
followers
Follow for updates
SigmaRemote by
SigmaRemote
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Hiring
,
Fintech
,
Payments
. Made by
Kevin Jaspal
,
Guillermo Insfrán
,
Nacho Franchini
,
Zura Isakadze
,
Victoria Bello
and
Tornike
. Featured on November 2nd, 2024.
SigmaRemote
is not rated yet. This is SigmaRemote's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report