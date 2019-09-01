SideProjects
A platform to share side projects you're working on
Sakun
Hi PH! 👋 18 year old maker here--I tend to work on a lot of different projects and ideas at once, and I rarely have a project that actually reaches completion. But where do those unfinished side projects go? Nowhere. They just sit on my desktop in various different unorganized sub-folders. Abandoned. A reason why most of my side projects get abandoned so early is because of lack of validation and/or motivation (and I'm sure a lot of you here can resonate with that feeling). All ideas, as crazy as they are, have some sort of potential. Ideas can turn into side projects, etc. Yet one thing I've realized is that there's really no organized service that's designed to allow you to share side projects and to garner feedback/support on them. So I built a platform that allows you to do just that, and I'm excited to finally launch it :).
