Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. ShowPR
ShowPR

ShowPR

Github PR dashboard
ShowPR is a GitHub PR Dashboard that lets developers view, manage, and showcase their pull requests. Share your profile with a custom link or embed it in your website or README — perfect for resumes, portfolios, and interviews.
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsGitHub

Meet the team

ShowPR gallery image
ShowPR gallery image
ShowPR gallery image
ShowPR gallery image
Shortcut AI Agents
Shortcut AI Agents
Ad
Build and ship at lightning speed.

Built with

About this launch
ShowPR
ShowPR
Github PR dashboard
60
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ShowPR by
ShowPR
was hunted by
Santhosh
in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Santhosh
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
ShowPR
is not rated yet. This is ShowPR's first launch.