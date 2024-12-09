Launches
Transform the way you work with Shortcut. No more typing, just natural conversation. Get instant answers, turn your thoughts into solutions, and draft messages, emails, and docs in seconds —all while staying in your flow.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Deepgram
Deepgram
Build voice AI into your apps
Shortcut by
Deepgram
Sharon Yeh
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Christine Chapman
Gene Ang
Tim Nuwin
Natalie Rutgers
Ingrid Elise Løvlund Rekaa
. Featured on December 11th, 2024.
Deepgram
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on March 16th, 2016.
Upvotes
51
Comments: 7
7
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#41
