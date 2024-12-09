Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Deepgram
See Deepgram’s 7 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Shortcut
Shortcut
Ranked #12 for today

Shortcut

Work at the speed of voice

Free
Transform the way you work with Shortcut. No more typing, just natural conversation. Get instant answers, turn your thoughts into solutions, and draft messages, emails, and docs in seconds —all while staying in your flow.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Deepgram
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Deepgram
Anthropic
OpenAI
About this launch
Deepgram
DeepgramBuild voice AI into your apps
17reviews
471
followers
Shortcut by
Deepgram
was hunted by
Sharon Yeh
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Christine Chapman
,
Gene Ang
,
Tim Nuwin
,
Natalie Rutgers
and
Ingrid Elise Løvlund Rekaa
. Featured on December 11th, 2024.
Deepgram
is rated 4.3/5 by 16 users. It first launched on March 16th, 2016.
Upvotes
51
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#41