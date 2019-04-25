Manage a unified business and improve your customers’ experience—online, offline, and everywhere in between—with Shopify’s new point of sale hardware.
Shopify Debuts a New Hardware Kit for Merchants to Fine-Tune Their Retail ExperienceAs Square and other ecommerce competitors amp up their online offerings for merchants, Shopify's going in another direction and revamping its offline tools. Starting today, merchants that want to branch out into a bricks-and-clicks model can buy a suite of new Shopify hardware tools: a tap and chip reader, dock and retail stand.
Adweek
Shopify unveils a new lineup of retail hardwareShopify is expanding its efforts in brick-and-mortar retailer with the launch of its new retail hardware collection. The company is best-known as a platform for building online stores, but it also offers point-of-sale software for physical stores, and it launched a credit card reader a couple years...
TechCrunch
Love the new design of the tap and chip reader
Haven't tried it yet to see where it can improve
Previously used the Shopify POS system and it was a little rough around the edges. This new kit seems to address those previous flaws.Vino Jeyapalan has never used this product.
Kevin DonnellyMaker@_kdonnelly
We’re excited to introduce the Shopify Retail Kit, our new point of sale hardware for selling offline, online, and everywhere in between. The Shopify Retail Kit includes the new Tap & Chip Reader, giving customers the freedom to pay in-store with secure, contactless options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. Let us know what you think of our newest POS hardware.
Tucker Schreiber@tuckerschreiber · building @tryivy prev. @shopify
@_kdonnelly 🥳
Kevin Naismith@kevinnaismith · Designer of media and commerce apps.
Beautifully crafted hardware. Congrats to the team.
Darrin HeneinMaker@darrinhenein · Sr UX Lead, Shopify
@kevinnaismith thanks man, this is the result of so, so much hard work! Really appreciate the kind words ❤️
