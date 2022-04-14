Trusted by 15K+ brands, Chargeflow automates chargeback prevention and recovery with AI-powered chargeback evidence and 4x ROI guarantee. Protect your revenue effortlessly with industry-leading win rates and seamless integrations.
Prevent the next chargeback.
Chargeflow Prevent
Launching today
Prevent is a post-transaction fraud prevention platform built for eCommerce. It stops friendly fraud, return abuse & bots with actor-based analysis, a collaborative fraud network, and a transparent Digital Score. Plug & play for SMBs.
Hey Product Hunt 👋,
We built Prevent after experiencing “digital shoplifting” firsthand - losing revenue, products, and time to customers who knew how to game the chargeback system.
Most fraud tools only catch pre-transaction fraud, leaving friendly fraud and post-purchase abuse unchecked. That’s where Prevent is different:
- Actor-based analysis → focus on the buyer, not just the transaction.
- Post-transaction detection → drastically fewer false positives.
- Collaborative network → 15,000+ merchants sharing real-time data.
- Digital Score → a transparent score (0–100) that answers: “Can I trust this client?”
We’re most proud that Prevent helps SMBs accept more good orders with confidence instead of turning away revenue.
Would love your thoughts, feedback, and support 🚀
— Avia, Ariel & the Prevent team
That's so crazy to see it up and running! Finally stop digital shoplifting
@netanel_baruch merchants: 1 - fraud: 0
Congrats on the launch! Chargeflow looks like a smart way to protect revenue—AI-powered chargeback prevention with seamless integrations is really impressive.
Prevent is a game changer — 10/10 recommend.
I’ve been following how fraud tools are evolving, and what stands out about Prevent is its proactive approach. Instead of reacting to disputes after they happen, it blocks fraudulent activity after checkout and before fulfillment, which is great because you don't lose sales and the seller is in complete control of which orders they allow through. That’s a huge shift for merchants who’ve been stuck in a cycle of chargebacks and lost revenue. The product feels like it was built with merchants’ real pain points in mind, and it’s a refreshing step forward in fraud prevention. Excited to see more teams adopt this.
Wilco
Big fan of this space 🙌🏻 One thing I’m wondering — can Prevent work alongside existing tools like Riskified/SEON?
Flowmapp
Really impressive launch guys 👏🏻
Quick question: what makes your Digital Score different from traditional fraud scores? Interesting to hear that