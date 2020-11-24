discussion
Nicholas Montgomery
MakerPM @ Shopify
Hi everyone 👋🏻 We created the Shopify Compass app to put everything you need to learn about starting a business in your pocket. From in-depth courses, to shorter tutorials, and even live webinars with instructor Q&A, you can learn your way on your pace from Shopify experts and merchants. We built it in React Native and share 99% code across iOS and Android. You’ll hear from the likes of Shark Tank’s Daymond John, author and life hacker Tim Ferris, and Marie Forelo on everything from goal setting for your business, to shipping strategies during the busy holiday season. We’re also making it 100% free. What merchants and topics are you looking for next? Let us know!
