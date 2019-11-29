Shopify Black Friday Live Orders Map

Discussion
Hi everyone! 🌎 🌍 🌏 Black Friday / Cyber Monday (BFCM) is a huge milestone at Shopify for our 1 million+ global merchants. Every line on this globe represents a breakthrough for business owners everywhere, and proves that this sales holiday is no longer the exclusive domain of a handful of big box retailers in the U.S. Independent businesses and direct-to-consumers brands across the world are becoming the heroes of BFCM, as tens of millions of consumers look to them for more choice and an overall better shopping experience. The live map provides a one-of-a-kind view into real-time sales events as they unfold throughout the BFCM weekend, from granular details to global trends. Explore the map to see flash sales, orders per minute, how BFCM continues to grow outside of North America, and more. This map streams checkout data from Shopify and renders it on the client using WebGL and three.js to create a performant and interactive representation of this exciting commerce event. We hope you enjoy it. Steve
