Showcase and vote for the worst startup ideas

Showcase your failed startups, compare with others, and join the community to learn from the biggest failed startup ideas. Climb the leaderboard of the worst SaaS ideas to see how bad your startup ideas really were.
About this launch
ShitSaaSSee how bad your failed startup ideas really were.
ShitSaaS by
was hunted by
Om Patel
in Productivity, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Om Patel
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ShitSaaS's first launch.
