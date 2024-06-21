Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
ShitSaaS
ShitSaaS
Showcase and vote for the worst startup ideas
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Showcase your failed startups, compare with others, and join the community to learn from the biggest failed startup ideas. Climb the leaderboard of the worst SaaS ideas to see how bad your startup ideas really were.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
SaaS
by
ShitSaaS
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
ShitSaaS
See how bad your failed startup ideas really were.
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
ShitSaaS by
ShitSaaS
was hunted by
Om Patel
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Om Patel
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
ShitSaaS
is not rated yet. This is ShitSaaS's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report